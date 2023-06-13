Malaysia: Jobless rate remained unchanged in April – UOB

We reiterate our 2023 year-end unemployment rate projection of 3.2% (BNM est: 3.3%, end-2022: 3.6%), largely backed by the government’s ongoing efforts to create job opportunities via various initiatives including attracting high valueadded investments. Having said that, we also see rising downside risks to Malaysia’s labour market outlook lately following a weaker-than-expected economic growth recovery in China, more subdued external demand as a consequence of tighter global monetary and financial conditions, as well as softening commodity prices. This could lead to a delay in reaching fullemployment by year-end should global conditions worsen over the next couple of months.

A persistent increase in the labour force (+26.7k or +0.2% m/m) and hiring (+28.4k or +0.2% m/m) helped to keep the national unemployment rate steady at 3.5% in Apr for two consecutive months. Labour force participation rate hit another new record high of 70.0% in Apr (from 69.9% in Mar).

