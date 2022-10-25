“Given that inflation expectations are anchored to official targets and risks to the domestic growth outlook are tilting to the downside, we believe Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will tread more cautiously despite a more aggressive Fed rate hike path. We expect BNM to take an intermittent pause to assess the effect of its cumulative 75bps rate hikes to date, domestic policy outcomes, as well as higher external risks and weaker global outlook. We expect the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) to be left unchanged at 2.50% at the coming 2-3 Nov meeting, which is the final monetary policy meeting for the year.”

“Owing to base effects, stickier global inflation conditions and heightened currency volatility, we keep the view that Malaysia’s consumer price inflation will likely stay above the 4.0% level for the rest of the year before decelerating towards the 2.0% level by 4Q23. Hence, we maintain our full-year inflation forecast at 3.5% for 2022 (MOF est: 3.3%, 2021: 2.5%) and 2.8% for 2023 (MOF est: 2.8%-3.3%), barring any changes in domestic policy particularly the fuel and electricity subsidies as well as ceiling prices for staple food.”

“Headline inflation eased for the first time in six months to 4.5% y/y in Sep, confirming our view that consumer price pressures had tentatively peaked at 4.7% in Aug. The reading came in a tad lower than our estimate and Bloomberg consensus of 4.6%. The faster-than-expected abatement was primarily thanks to lower prices of food, non-subsidized fuels and maintenance & repair of dwelling despite a weaker currency and year-ago low base effects.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.