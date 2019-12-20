Analysts at ANZ note that Malaysia’s inflation undershot market expectations at 0.9% y/y in November.
Key Quotes
“The prospects of a tech cycle upturn and some fiscal stimulus have made us more constructive on growth in 2020.”
“Following Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision to cut its statutory reserve requirement by 50bps in November, we expect no change to the policy rate in 2020, unless growth risks renew.”
