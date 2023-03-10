Malaysia: Healthy Committed Investments in 2022 – UOB

“For 2023, we keep a prudent view on the committed investment flows given the persistent uncertainty surrounding the global economy, monetary and financial conditions, as well as geopolitical risks. Also taking into consideration a number of promising projects in MIDA’s pipeline that involved total potential investments of MYR14.6bn, we maintain our full-year approved investment projection at MYR228.0bn for this year (MIDA target: +20% to MYR318.0bn).”

“Foreign direct investments (FDIs) remained the key source for the second straight year since the outbreak of COVID-19, contributing nearly 62% or MYR163.3bn to the overall committed investments. This compared to domestic direct investments (DDIs) that made up about 38% or MYR101.3bn. Top FDI sources were the People’s Republic of China (PRC, MYR55.4bn or 33.9% share), the USA (MYR29.2bn or 17.9% share), the Netherlands (MYR20.4bn or 12.5% share), Singapore (MYR13.6bn or 8.3% share), and Japan (MYR11.4bn or 7.0%).”

“Malaysia approved a total of MYR264.6bn investments in 2022, which was 17.6% more than our projected MYR225.0bn but 14.5% lower than the MYR309.4bn recorded in 2021. Over 58% of the total approved investments last year were channelled into the services sector (MYR154.0bn); about one-thirds were injected into the manufacturing sector (MYR84.3bn or ~32%); while the remaining 10% were for the agriculture sector (MYR26.4bn).”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.