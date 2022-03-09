Malaysia: Foreign Portfolio inflows remained firm in February – UOB

“At present, risk-off sentiment and sky-rocketing commodity prices sparked by Russia-Ukraine tensions and sanctions are initiating some asset reallocation into commodity producing countries including Malaysia. However, expectations of narrower interest rate differentials, domestic policy uncertainty, constrained fiscal policy space, and increasing downside risks to domestic growth prospects are wildcards for Malaysia’s foreign portfolio flows and currency outlook , should geopolitical risks escalate further.”

“Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) foreign reserves fell for the second straight month by USD0.3bn m/m to a five-month low of USD115.8bn as at end-Feb (end-Jan: -USD0.8bn m/m to USD116.1bn). It is sufficient to finance 6.1 months of imports of goods and services, a new reserves adequacy indicator effective from 22 Feb 2022, and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.”

“Foreign investors’ interest in Malaysian assets remained strong with non-resident portfolio inflows into the country reaching a six-month high at MYR5.9bn in Feb (Jan: +MYR3.8bn). Both Malaysian debt and equity markets witnessed net foreign purchases of MYR3.1bn and MYR2.8bn respectively last month (Jan: +MYR3.5bn and +MYR0.3bn).”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.