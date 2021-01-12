Malaysia: Foreign Portfolio inflows increased in December – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting reviewed the recent releases in Malaysia.
Key Quotes
“Foreign buying interest in Malaysian debt securities was resilient in December despite Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of Malaysian sovereign rating on 4 Dec. Year-end portfolio rebalancing activities lifted overseas investors’ interest in Malaysian assets. Hence, foreign portfolio inflows amounted to MYR3.0bn in Dec 2020 (Nov: +MYR0.9bn), with debt securities attracting a net inflow of MYR3.6bn during the month (Nov: +MYR1.9bn) while equity outflows narrowed to the smallest amount in 11 months at MYR0.6bn (Nov: -MYR1.0bn).”
“For the full year of 2020, Malaysia reversed course and posted total foreign portfolio outflows of MYR6.3bn, from a net inflow of MYR8.7bn in 2019. This was mainly due to foreign equity outflows for the third straight year (2020: -MYR24.6bn; 2019: -MYR11.1bn), which fully offset the foreign inflows into debt markets (2020: +MYR18.3bn; 2019: +MYR19.9bn). As such, foreign shareholdings of Malaysian bonds held steady at 24.2% at end-2020 (end-2019: 24.3%).”
“The continuation of foreign capital inflows and current account surplus lifted Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) foreign reserves to a multi-year high of USD107.6bn at end-Dec 2020 while MYR ended 2020 firmer by 2% against the USD to 4.02. We expect MYR to appreciate alongside other Asian currencies against broad dollar weakness. However domestic uncertainties may weigh on the pace in the near term. Malaysia is expected to announce more stringent COVID19 containment measures today (11 Jan) as new daily COVID-19 infections rose to record highs. Meanwhile domestic political developments continue to linger. We reiterate our USD/MYR forecast of 4.00 by end-2Q21 and 3.95 by end-4Q21.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London.
EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed
The US dollar is off the highs and markets have stabilized after a risk-off day on Monday. US bond yields remain high ahead of a speech by Fed's Brainard. Coronavirus statistics remain dire yet vaccinations in the UK have been ramped up.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.