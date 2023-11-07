Malaysia: BNM left rates unchanged – UOB

Based on the current growth and inflation outlook, we do not see any compelling reasons for the OPR to be adjusted either way going into 2024. The external environment remains uncertain with more downside risks, which counter a more restrictive monetary policy stance. On the other hand, inflation risks are tilted higher given the implementation of targeted subsidies and service tax rate hike by 2%, making it harder for BNM to lower rates that could further exacerbate the MYR weakness. As such, we maintain our projection for OPR to stay at 3.00% throughout 2024.

The latest monetary policy statement (MPS) kept a neutral tone with no changes made to the forward guidance. BNM continued to highlight downside global risks from elevated inflation and higher interest rates, escalating geopolitical tensions, and a sharp tightening in financial market conditions. On the domestic economy, BNM held a positive view that growth would be supported by a further recovery in the labour market, improving tourism activity, a turnaround in the electrical and electronics down cycle, implementation of multi-year investment projects and measures unveiled under the Budget 2024. Inflation risks are subject to volatile commodity prices, changes to domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as financial market developments.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at 3.00% for the third straight meeting today (2 Nov). The decision was widely expected by us and market consensus. Today’s meeting is the final meeting for the year. The next scheduled meeting and rate decision is on 23-24 Jan 2024.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.