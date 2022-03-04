Malaysia: BNM kept rates on hold at 1.75% - UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting review the latest interest rate decision by the BNM.
Key Takeaways
“Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) continued to leave the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged for the 10th straight meeting at 1.75% on (3 Mar). This decision was widely expected by us and markets. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will next meet on 10-11 May.”
“There was little change in (the) accompanying statement, except for the acknowledgement of the military conflict in Ukraine emerging as a new key risk to global growth and trade outlook, commodity prices and financial market conditions. BNM maintained its optimism about the domestic growth recovery, and moderate inflation outlook amid lingering risks from volatile commodity prices and prolonged supply-related disruptions.”
“Overall, the central bank kept a wait-and-see approach to assess the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict and other prevailing risk events on the domestic growth and inflation outlook before adjusting its monetary policy stance. We think that improving domestic growth momentum, further signs of second round effects on inflation, and normalisation of global monetary policy justifies an OPR hike as early as in 2Q22. Thereafter, a successful transition into an endemic phase and a possible easing of geopolitical risks could provide ammunition for further monetary policy normalisation in 3Q22, bringing the OPR to 2.25% by end-2022.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to lowest level since May 2020 below 1.1000
The shared currency remained under constant selling pressure on Friday and the EUR/USD dropped below 1.1000 for the first time since May 2020. The risk-averse market environment is providing a boost to the dollar as markets await the US February jobs report and fresh headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.3350 amid worsening Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is consolidating its rebound below 1.3350 after a sharp plunge on Ukraine's nuclear worries. The elevated uncertainty has eased off slightly, however, the risk-off impulse still remains intact. Investors await the Western response to the Russia-Ukraine escalation and the US NFP.
Gold: Bullish pennant, Ukraine woes favor the bulls above $1,900, US NFP eyed
Gold prices tease confirmation of a bullish chart pattern amid risk-off mood. Market sentiment remains sour as Russia fails to respect peace talks by shelling Ukrainian nuke plant. US NFP gains more attention as Fed’s Powell backs monetary policy shift.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.
US NFP Feb Preview: Fed policy runs through Kyiv Premium
The two-year American labor market recovery will be less important to markets on Friday than a war half-a-world away that could determine the condition of the US economy and Federal Reserve policy for the rest of the year.