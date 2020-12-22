Majority of US House of representatives backs government funding bill and $900 billion for coronavirus aid

Reuters reports that a majority of the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, which is attached to federal agency spending needed to avert a government shutdown at midnight when existing money expires.
Market implications
The deal is baked into the market as investors have widely been in anticipation of the agreement for many weeks.
However, it is an ongoing thorn in the side fo the US dollar, despite the recent safe-haven bid pertaining to the variant of the covid virus now sweeping through Europe.
