Main market movers today: German industrial output and trade balance – Danske Bank

The Danske Bank analysts provide brief insights on the key German economic data due to be released shortly at 0600 GMT.
Key Quotes:
“Today is a quiet day in terms of data releases. However, two important releases are due in Germany today, the first being the industrial production for May, which will give a hint at where Q2 GDP growth will arrive, with both PMIs and Ifo numbers pointing towards a weak outcome (we expect 0.2% q/q).
The April industrial production showed a weak start to Q2, with the largest fall in German industrial production in almost four years and we expect continued downside risks to euro area macro key figures the coming weeks.
We will also get trade balance key figures out of Germany, which will give further indications as to the impact of the ongoing trade war as well as to what extent the Brexit stockpiling in Q1 has temporarily boosted euro area exports.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
