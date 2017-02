According to the latest OpinionWay poll results for the upcoming elections in France for the first round, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is leading with 26% of vote intention (unchanged from previous), Emmanuel Macron gained 1% to 24% and Francois Fillon stays at 21% (unchanged).

Polls for the second round: Macron/Le Pen 62%/38% (prev. 61%-39%) and Fillon/Le Pen 58%-42% (unchanged).