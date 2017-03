The latest Opinionway poll for the upcoming Presidential election in France is out and showed growing support for Emmanuel Macron in the second round.

According to the latest poll results, Macron extended the lead against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to 62/38% (60/40% yesterday) for the second round.

The poll results for the first round stands at Le Pen 26, Macron 25, Fillon 21% (+1)