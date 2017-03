The latest OpinionWay poll results for the upcoming Presidential elections in France is out and showed narrowing gap between Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen for the first round.

Key poll results:

• 1st Round - Le Pen 25%(-1), Macron 24% (Unch), Fillon 21% (Unch)

• 2nd Round: Macron/Le Pen 63/37% as compared to yesterday's 61/39%