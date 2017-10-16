Macron: ‘I told Trump not to tear up Iran deal’ - Politico

Politico report says French President Macron told US. President Donald Trump not to tear up a nuclear arms deal with Iran as it could lead to a similar stand off as the one with North Korea.

Key quotes

What I told him was not to tear up the deal, after that I told him, let’s have a demanding dialogue, let’s continue to conduct checks, but let’s be much more demanding with Iran on its ballistic activity

I speak constantly to the US president because it’s my duty

He is the president of the (world’s) first power, so it’s important to anchor him in this partnership, in this multilateral approach