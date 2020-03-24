LYFT Stock Price: Lyft Inc leaps above $25, gains 11% on Tuesday

- LYFT gains traction on Tuesday, adds nearly 10%.
- Fiscal stimulus hopes lift Wall Street's main indexes.
Prices of the ride-sharing provider Lyft Inc's shares are rising sharply on Tuesday boosted by the upbeat market mood on hopes of US lawmakers finally reaching a deal on the fiscal stimulus package. Latest headlines suggest that the coronavirus response bill, which is expected to be around $2 trillion, is close to being approved on Tuesday.
Lyft Inc Stock Price
After touching a fresh all-time low of $14.56 last week, LYFT closed the first day of the week 6.3% higher and extended its rebound on Tuesday and touched its highest level since March 12 at $25.78. As of writing, LYFT was trading at $25.10, adding 11% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, the company seems to be taking urgent steps to negate the impact of the coronavirus.
In a statement published on its website, "while ride demand is temporarily down, we’re actively expanding our services to include delivery partnerships with healthcare, government, and businesses to create new opportunities for drivers who are interested and able to drive, noted Lyft Inc. "To strengthen earnings for current drivers, we’re also temporarily pausing onboarding of new drivers in regions most impacted by the COVID-19 situation."
LYFT technical outlook
With Tuesday's rally, the price rose above the 20- and 50-hour moving averages (MA), which made a bullish cross earlier in the session. However, the RSI indicator on the hourly chart has touched the 70 mark for the first time since February to suggest that the price could stage a short-term correction before pushing higher.
On the upside, there is a static resistance at $26.30 ahead of $29.50/$30 (20-day MA/psychological level). Supports could be seen at $20 (psychological level) and $14.55 (all-time low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
