LYFT Stock Price: Lyft Inc extends rally, trades above $30

- LYFT pushes higher for fifth straight day on Wednesday.
- Major equity indexes in the US rise sharply as massive stimulus deal.
After gaining more than 19% on Tuesday, prices of the ride-sharing provider Lyft Inc's shares continued to climb on Wednesday and touched its highest level in a week at $30.29.
US senators and Trump administration have finally reached an agreement on the coronavirus relief package on late Tuesday to keep the risk-rally alive. Commenting on the $2 trillion stimulus bill, “this is a wartime level of investment into our nation,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday and noted that the legislation will be passed later in the day.
Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 4.15% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are adding 2.7% and 0.55%, respectively.
Lyft Inc Stock Price
As of writing, LYFT is up 11.7% on the day at $30.22 and remains on track to close the fifth straight day in the positive territory. Last week, LYFT slumped to an all-time low of $14.55 before staging an impressive rebound.
The daily chart shows that the price is now above the 20-day SMA for the first time in five weeks and a daily close above that level would confirm the short-term bullish outlook. Additionally, the RSI on the same chart is within a touching distance of the 50 handle to suggest that the bearish pressure has disappeared.
The initial resistance for LYFT aligns at $32 (50-SMA on the 4-hour chart) ahead of $34.55 (March 10 high). On the downside, supports are located at $29 (20-day SMA), $26.50 (daily low) and $22.20 (20-SMA on the 4-hour chart).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region
The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz
After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme.
WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA
Prices of the WTI are fading the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and trade closer to the $23.00 mark per barrel.