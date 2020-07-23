Luckin Coffee Stock Price: Potential for gains as co-founder's sells stake in Car Inc, refocuses

OTCMKTS: LKNCY shares are off the lows yet still looking for a direction.

Luckin Coffee co-founder Charles Lu Zhengyao is selling his stake in Car Inc, allowing for a fresh focus.

The scandal rid chain's troubles are not over after its delisting from NASDAQ.

Lucky times coming from Luckin Coffee? Co-founder Charles Lu Zhengyao may have more time to dedicate to the broadly spread Chinese coffee chain. He is selling his stake in Car Inc – which controls UCar, China's largest car rental firm – for over $180 million.

Apart from having extra cash – which may or may not be injected into Luckin – the scarred co-founder could refocus on cleaning up his once rapid-growing coffee chain.

Luckin Coffee was a stock market hit as it grew quickly in the world's second-largest economy. However, it was not the coronavirus crisis that it hit hard but rather a significant financial scandal, casting doubts about its survival after trading resumed back in May.

Shaking up management did not prevent NASDAQ from eventually delisting the company – sending NASDAQ: LK to history books, at least for now. However, after diving well below $2, OTCMKTS: LKNCY – as Luckin is now trading – recaptured that level and is changing hands at $2.70 at the time of writing.

Luckin Coffee stock forecast

Charles Lu Zhengyao renewed focus may allow for the company – now valued under $700 million and minor shadow of its former self – to find additional buyers. It is trading around three times its 52-week low of $0.95 and still has thousands of branches managed from its headquarters in Xiamen, on China's south-east coast.

Some resistance awaits at last week's highs of $3.19, followed by the July peak of $4.33. Support is at $1.38, the trough recorded at the end of June.