Luckin Coffee Stock Price: Potential for gains as co-founder's sells stake in Car Inc, refocuses

- OTCMKTS: LKNCY shares are off the lows yet still looking for a direction.
- Luckin Coffee co-founder Charles Lu Zhengyao is selling his stake in Car Inc, allowing for a fresh focus.
- The scandal rid chain's troubles are not over after its delisting from NASDAQ.
Lucky times coming from Luckin Coffee? Co-founder Charles Lu Zhengyao may have more time to dedicate to the broadly spread Chinese coffee chain. He is selling his stake in Car Inc – which controls UCar, China's largest car rental firm – for over $180 million.
Apart from having extra cash – which may or may not be injected into Luckin – the scarred co-founder could refocus on cleaning up his once rapid-growing coffee chain.
Luckin Coffee was a stock market hit as it grew quickly in the world's second-largest economy. However, it was not the coronavirus crisis that it hit hard but rather a significant financial scandal, casting doubts about its survival after trading resumed back in May.
Shaking up management did not prevent NASDAQ from eventually delisting the company – sending NASDAQ: LK to history books, at least for now. However, after diving well below $2, OTCMKTS: LKNCY – as Luckin is now trading – recaptured that level and is changing hands at $2.70 at the time of writing.
Luckin Coffee stock forecast
Charles Lu Zhengyao renewed focus may allow for the company – now valued under $700 million and minor shadow of its former self – to find additional buyers. It is trading around three times its 52-week low of $0.95 and still has thousands of branches managed from its headquarters in Xiamen, on China's south-east coast.
Some resistance awaits at last week's highs of $3.19, followed by the July peak of $4.33. Support is at $1.38, the trough recorded at the end of June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.