Lucid Group stock fell 3% on Wednesday as risk assets dropped.

LCID failing to catch momentum from meme stock rally.

Lucid also did not see much follow-through from Tesla rally.

Lucid Group (LCID) stock continues to frustrate investors who hoped that recent moves in risk assets and EV stocks would have seen a recovery in LCID's stock price. But apart from a 7.8% gain on Tuesday, there has been a real lack of momentum in the stock. That in itself is a worrying development as momentum is proving powerful across other retail names.

Lucid Group Stock News: Cars.com gives kudos

Rumors have been circulating recently of a further incentive deal for electric vehicle adoption, but so far these remain rumors. The sector would naturally benefit from such news if it proves correct. Lucid may not benefit as much as it remains at the higher end of the marketplace. Indeed Cars.com brought out its annual report on Wednesday. Its 2022 Top Picks saw the Lucid Air scoop up the top place in the luxury category. It is a "next level EV," the publication said.

Benzinga did shine the spotlight on the sector with its EV Listmaker event on Wednesday, but MULN seemed to get the most attention from traders. Perhaps this Cars.com news will cause them to have another look at Lucid as volumes and price performance need a kicker. Supply chain issues remain the key factor weighing on recent performance. Lucid was forced to reduce guidance for 2022 when it last reported earnings on March 1.

Lucid Group Stock Forecast: Directionless

As we can see from the chart below, there is a large volume gap once or if LCID stock breaks above $28.50. This could result in a sharp move to $35.60, but the market backdrop probably needs to improve toward risk assets for this to take place. More EV incentives could also help. A catalyst is needed either way. Otherwise, the stock is pretty directionless. $20.67 remains key support.