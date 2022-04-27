- LCID stock fell sharply on Tuesday, closing some 9% lower.
- But LCID stock is reversing on Wednesday as news emerges of a deal with Saudi Arabia.
- Saudi Public Investment Fund is a major backer of LCID stock.
Lucid stock fell sharply on Tuesday as global markets took a huge hit on increasing geopolitical fears as well as weak tech earnings. Netflix (NFLX) had teed bears up last week and Google (GOOGL) did not exactly reassure after the bell before Microsoft (MSFT) steadied the ship. Yields have been steadily rising as the Fed decision approaches and high growth, high-risk names suffered the most from the recent sell-off. Lucid was also caught in some crossfire from the lockdowns in China which are hitting EV makers. China is the world's largest EV market and with increased covid restrictions hitting consumer demand and factory shutdowns hitting supply. Lucid (LCID) does not have exposure to China consumers yet but was hit in a borad-based sell-off.
Lucid (LCID) stock news
However the big news this morning is that Saudi Arabia has placed an order for up to 100,000 Lucid electric vehicles. 50,000 firm orders with a further option to buy an additional 50,000 vehicles. It is a ten-year deal. The order volume will start at a relatively modest 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles annually before ramping up to about 4,000 to 7,000 vehicles by 2025. First deliveries are due to the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Finance in 2023.
"Delivering up to 100,000 Lucid electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia represents another pivotal moment in our acceleration of sustainable transportation worldwide," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "We are delighted to be supporting Saudi Arabia in achieving its sustainability goals and net zero ambitions, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, by bringing our advanced luxury EVs to Saudi Arabia."
The deal is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan to transform the Saudi Arabian Kingdom to diversity and provide economic benefits and jobs. The plan looks to create a more diverse and sustainable economy. Saudi Arabia is well known for its oil reserves.
Saudi Arabia through the Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns a reported 61% of Lucid Group. Lucid has plans to open a manufaturing plant in Saudi Arabia and currently has a plant in Arizona which will fill the initial stages of this order.
Lucid (LCID) stock forecast
LCID stock is currently ahead by about 5% in Wednesdays premarket based on thsi news. That still does not change the technical picture which remains strong bearish. LCID stock is down a huge 54% year to date and 30% in the past month. The first step may already have been achieved, defending the $16.13 support from September 2021's low. Next resistance is at $20.67 and then the big challenge at $28.14. This would clearly end the bearish trend. This is a long road aeahd though. the Saudi order starts in 2023 and with only 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles so it will not be material for some time. In the current environment growth stocks will remain in reverse. Supply chain issues are a growing concern and are liley to be highlighted again the Lucid's earnings on May 5.
Lucid stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
