LCID stock is set to report Q1 earnings after the close on Thursday.

Last earnings release for Lucid Group was not well received.

LCID share price was recently boosted by Saudi order for electric vehicles.

LCID stock recovered strongly on Friday as it was boosted by recent news regarding a large order from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Public Investment Fund is of course a large holder in Lucid Group, so this should not come as too much of a surprise, but LCID stock has, like many others, suffered in Q1 so it was welcomed by bullish investors who returned to the stock.

Read more EV stock research

Now in two days' time – on Thursday – we get a chance to see just how justified this recent spate of bullishness is. Last time out, Lucid earnings were met with a serious slump in the share price. Investors will be hoping this time it is different!

Lucid (LCID) stock news: Saudi order spark needs good earnings to boost bulls

Last week as mentioned Lucid Group had news of a 100,000 order from Saudi Arabia.

"Delivering up to 100,000 Lucid electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia represents another pivotal moment in our acceleration of sustainable transportation worldwide," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "We are delighted to be supporting Saudi Arabia in achieving its sustainability goals and net-zero ambitions, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, by bringing our advanced luxury EVs to Saudi Arabia," Rawlinson added.

The news was naturally well received and LCID stock has finally stemmed recent losses. The next requirement is a positive set of earnings or at least a more positive outlook. The last earnings release in February not only missed estimates on both EPS and revenue but saw Lucid cut its production guidance for the remainder of the year. LCID stock fell nearly 40% after those earnings to a low of $17.61 set just before news of the Saudi Arabia deal came out. Since then, LCID stock has recovered slightly to $19.

Lucid is expected to post earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30 and revenue of $53.4 million. Earnings are out after the close on Thursday with a conference call afterward. Given recent supply chain issues mentioned by nearly every auto manufacturer, we do not remain confident that this time it is different!

Lucid Group (LCID) stock forecast: Close to bottoming out

We can see the reaction from the Saudi order was not followed through. Yes, LCID stock price has moved up but still remains strongly negative. The only positive so far we can take is that LCID stock may be bottoming out, at least in the short term. $17.61 is decent support but, if broken, LCID stock will move to $16.13 as the next obvious support. Earnings, though, will set the trend with $20.67 being the first resistance should earnings go well.