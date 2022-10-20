Lucid Group Stock News and Forecast: LCID slides as Tesla revenue misses, bond yields hit EV stocks

Lucid Group falls on the back of negative Tesla news.

LCID stock is now again close to yearly lows.

Long-term outlook remains solid, according to Wall Street.

Lucid Group (LCID) fell on Wednesday as investors punished stocks. Bond yields continued to rise and offer an alternative investment. Lucid certainly has ambitious plans, but sentiment toward the EV sector is colored by the fact that many fall into high growth. Future cash flows are being discounted more and more by rising yields, which caused further falls on Wednesday. Bond yields have soared this year as the 2, 10 and 30-year bonds in the US are now all yielding over 4%. The 2-year yield is over 4.5%. That gives investors some alternative to equities for the first time in perhaps a decade.

Lucid Group Stock news

The after-hours sentiment was further clouded by Tesla's earnings report. Tesla did beat on EPS, but it missed on revenues. The stock fell 3% and at the time of writing is down over 5% in Thursday's premarket.

Lucid closed Wednesday down just under 3% and is over 1% lower in the premarket on Thursday. This is bringing Lucid back to close on yearly lows of $11.88. Lucid is perhaps in a better position than many of its EV competitors, but it may take time for this advantage to play out. EV production requires a lot of capital. Raising capital is now more expensive, and demand for debt issuance is likely falling. This hits all companies with capital needs, not just those in the EV space.

However, Lucid has the Saudi Public Investment Fund as a major backer and shareholder. This might be a huge advantage. Lucid already has an agreement with Saudi Arabia for the purchase of up to 100K vehicles over a 10-year time horizon. Both Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley have recently outlined the longer-term bullish case for Lucid. Cantor Fitzgerald gave it an overweight rating in late September based on quality and the more mentioned Saudi Arabia order. Morgan Stanley did take a slightly more cautious approach, saying Lucid was likely to need fresh capital in 2023/4, but said the relationship with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund was a long-term positive relationship and assumed LCID would be able to source funds for continued expansion.

Overall, the investment here is likely on a long-term view. Short-term trends will continue to hit the EV space, and indeed many startups may struggle to survive. That could again in the long run help Lucid, but the near term may see continued choppiness as investors reposition.

Lucid stock forecast

So far there is little in the way of bullish light at the end of the tunnel here. The downtrend remained strong with the stock well below key moving averages and close to support at $11.88. For LCID to rally in the short term, it would require investors to make some assumptions about the bear market. Earnings so far are better than expected, but Tesla has hurt the EV space. Inflation is still high and so too are bond yields. For LCID to rally, it needs to hold above $11.88 in the first place, stabilize and then target a break above $13.58. This at least puts it on a more neutral footing. The resistance then is to break the previous high at $17.69 before bulls can begin to get excited in my view.