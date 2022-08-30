- LCID stock falls less than half a percent on Monday.
- Company files SEC form S-3 for a potential $8 billion offering.
- EV makers facing supply chain issues once again.
Lucid Group (LCID) outperformed the market on Monday as the stock fell less than half a percent. This was an outperformance versus the Nasdaq, which was down nearly 1%, but this outperformance needs to be put in perspective. LCID stock is down over 60% year to date.
Lucid stock news
After the close on Monday, Lucid filed an SEC form S-3 for a potential offering of up to $8 billion, according to Reuters. The offering is a mixed shelf variety, meaning Lucid may offer one or more different types of stock at different times. The types and prices would be determined at the time of sale. According to Reuters, the offering is to "beef up working capital". On August 3 the company said in its earnings presentation that they had "ended the quarter with $4.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments", which would keep it fully funded until the end of 2023.
There is no timeline for any offering, according to the Reuters report or SEC filing. Lucid said it has no plans to sell any securities now and pointed out the filing allows for a sale up to three years away. Based on the August 3 earnings call, there is no immediate need for any raise until at least mid to late 2023. The SEC filing allows for a capital raise any time three years from when it becomes effective by the SEC.
Lucid stock forecast
Lucid was a retail favorite and one of the original SPAC deals that caught the pandemic trading crowd's attention. It soared to $60 before reality set in.
A small downtrend was in place, and Lucid did not participate in the summer rally. That may skew probabilities to the downside if equity markets look to be rolling over. Lucid is trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages. The next support is $13.25.
LCID stock, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
