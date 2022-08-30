LCID stock falls less than half a percent on Monday.

Company files SEC form S-3 for a potential $8 billion offering.

EV makers facing supply chain issues once again.

Lucid Group (LCID) outperformed the market on Monday as the stock fell less than half a percent. This was an outperformance versus the Nasdaq, which was down nearly 1%, but this outperformance needs to be put in perspective. LCID stock is down over 60% year to date.

Lucid stock news

After the close on Monday, Lucid filed an SEC form S-3 for a potential offering of up to $8 billion, according to Reuters. The offering is a mixed shelf variety, meaning Lucid may offer one or more different types of stock at different times. The types and prices would be determined at the time of sale. According to Reuters, the offering is to "beef up working capital". On August 3 the company said in its earnings presentation that they had "ended the quarter with $4.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments", which would keep it fully funded until the end of 2023.

There is no timeline for any offering, according to the Reuters report or SEC filing. Lucid said it has no plans to sell any securities now and pointed out the filing allows for a sale up to three years away. Based on the August 3 earnings call, there is no immediate need for any raise until at least mid to late 2023. The SEC filing allows for a capital raise any time three years from when it becomes effective by the SEC.

Lucid stock forecast

Lucid was a retail favorite and one of the original SPAC deals that caught the pandemic trading crowd's attention. It soared to $60 before reality set in.

A small downtrend was in place, and Lucid did not participate in the summer rally. That may skew probabilities to the downside if equity markets look to be rolling over. Lucid is trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages. The next support is $13.25.