Lower USD/JPY still favoured – Danske Bank

Lower USD/JPY still favoured – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Arne Rasmussen, Head of FI Research at Danske Bank, noted there is scope for the pair to edge lower in the next months.
Key Quotes
“In USD/JPY the election risk premium priced in FX options has dropped significantly as the opposition parties still struggles to gain momentum”.
“Market is pricing O/N forward volatility at 12.1%, corresponding to a breakeven in USD/JPY of less than ½ figure move in a on e-day forward straddle maturing on 23 October. For comparison, O/N volatility traded at 15% around the FOMC meeting on 20 September and 35.25% on the UK Brexit Election Day on 23 June 2016”.
“Given the current low election risk premium, we see risks skewed t o the upside for USD/JPY volatility and downside in USD/JPY spot, which is likely to materialise if the opposition manages to regain momentum. From a risk/reward perspective, we still see value in buying USD/JPY put options with maturity on 23 October to play a rebound in election concerns”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.