Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Stock Forecast: Results after the close to test key chart levels

- Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to release Q1 2021 results after the close on Monday.
- RIDE shares have been stuck in reverse lately.
- RIDE breaking out of downtrend on a strong volume move
Lordstown Motors' shares have been struggling since the post GameStop frenzy has departed and left investors wondering exactly what they bought into as a number of high-growth stocks retreat. RIDE shares peaked at $31.37 in early February but have been under pressure since then and slid back to trade below $7 by May. Lordstown is an electric vehicle manufacturer focusing on the pick-up truck sector. Lordstown motors is to release earnings after the close on Monday for the period Q1 2021. Earnings per share are expected to show a loss of $0.28.
Lordstown (RIDE) stock forecast
Lordstown Motors' shares have been in a classic downtrend since the middle of February when the shares broke out of the uptrending channel we have identified. Breakouts can often be sharp, particularly to the downside and this one was no exception. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) shares fell steadily for all of March, April, and most of May. Lordstown shares bottomed out (well hopefully bottomed out) at $6.75. RIDE shares tested this level a few times before rejecting it and looking higher. The catalyst for this move has a number of factors at play. Firstly the company announced on May 17 that it had set dates for its Lordstown Motors Week event. Lordstown Motors said at this event "Investors, analysts, customers and partners will spend time with the management team, and tour the Lordstown Motors facilities to experience firsthand how the production team is preparing the plant for the ramp up to be ready for the beginning of early production units of the Endurance in late September of this year,". RIDE said the Lordstown week will take place at its Ohio headquarters from June 21 to June 25 and will feature factory tours as well as test drives of the company's electric vehicle pick-up truck, named the Lordstown Endurance. This news was received well by the investor public who will have been pleased most likely with the test drive announcement. RIDE shares spiked and finished up 14.6% on May 17. This move was also backed and confirmed the technical view of forming a base. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) had shown that RIDE shares were oversold since early May and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), another good momentum oscillator had been close to oversold at the same time. RIDE shares had also received further bullish support from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signaling a bullish crossover on May 14.
This combination of technical and fundamental news releases helped turn the tide and stop the bearish trend from continuing. RIDE shares broke out of the downtrend channel with a powerful move above $8 on high volume and continued to push higher, heading for $12. $12.80 is the first resistance to target for RIDE shares, this is the low from October 2020. $12.80 was also tested in early April but RIDE failed to break above. If Lordstown shares can break this level, the next obvious target is the 200-day moving average at $18.63. Holding above the key 9 and 21-day moving averages should help with this, a key area of support, at $9.35. Breaking through this $9.35 level would be negative from a technical point and the support below at $6.75 would be key to hold for bulls.
|Support
|9.35 9 and 21-day
|6.75
|Resistance
|12.80
|18.63
|21.92 gap
|22.50 gap
