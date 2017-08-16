Look to continued near-term JPY weakness - Scotiabank

Look to continued near-term JPY weakness - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that JPY is a mid-performer among the G10 in an environment of mild risk appetite.
Key Quotes:
"The broader tone remains key for JPY as we note the absence of any meaningful response to the release of stronger domestic industrial production data. Near-term risk lies with the release of the FOMC minutes and their impact on U.S. Treasury yields and spreads."
"The 10Y U.S.-Japan spread has widened more than 10bpts from last Friday’s low around 212bpts. JPY vols are softening and risk reversals continue to fade the recent build in the premium for protection against JPY strength. Look to continued near-term JPY weakness."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.