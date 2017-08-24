Long Yuan positions at near 3-year highs – RTRS Poll

Results of the latest Reuters Poll showed on Thursday, investors remained more bullish on the Asian currencies against the US dollar, as they believe the greenback will fall further in the coming months.

Key Findings:

Reuters conducted poll of 13 analysts, traders and fund managers.

Bullish bets on the Chinese Yuan were maintained at three-year highs. The currency has gained about 4.1% this year, underpinned by the central bank's guidance of the daily trading band and controls on capital outflows.

Investors remained positioned for the Indian rupee to gain against the dollar. The rupee has been underpinned by foreign inflows into the country's equities on expectations of easier monetary policy and improving economic growth.

Investor positions on the Thailand baht were also bullish.

Bearish positions in the Philippine peso rose to more than 9 month highs.

Long positions on the South Korean won fell to their lowest in more than a month, as political tensions between the United States and North Korea took their toll.

