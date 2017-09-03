Long-term economic outlook for major economies - RTRS poll

Long-term economic outlook for major economies - RTRS pollBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Key findings from the latest Reuters poll on long-term economic outlook for major economies:
- UK consumers to feel the pinch as inflation outpaces wage rises
- Russian economy seen recovering in 2017
- Chances of 4 pct U.S. economic growth this year low
- Tone of British-EU divorce talks to decide path for UK growth
- Protectionism, political risk threaten euro zone economy revival
- Global growth outlook shaky on trade protectionism fears
- Japan economy seen growing moderately
- China economic growth to slow slightly this year
- Australian growth forecasts cut, resources to the rescue
- Mexico braces for weak growth, high inflation
- U.S. trade policy to drag on Canadian economic growth