Long-term economic outlook for major economies - RTRS poll

Key findings from the latest Reuters poll on long-term economic outlook for major economies:

UK consumers to feel the pinch as inflation outpaces wage rises

Russian economy seen recovering in 2017

Chances of 4 pct U.S. economic growth this year low

Tone of British-EU divorce talks to decide path for UK growth

Protectionism, political risk threaten euro zone economy revival

Global growth outlook shaky on trade protectionism fears

Japan economy seen growing moderately

China economic growth to slow slightly this year

Australian growth forecasts cut, resources to the rescue

Mexico braces for weak growth, high inflation

U.S. trade policy to drag on Canadian economic growth