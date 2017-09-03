Long-term economic outlook for major economies - RTRS poll

By Eren ŞENGEZER

Key findings from the latest Reuters poll on long-term economic outlook for major economies:

  • UK consumers to feel the pinch as inflation outpaces wage rises
  • Russian economy seen recovering in 2017
  • Chances of 4 pct U.S. economic growth this year low
  • Tone of British-EU divorce talks to decide path for UK growth
  • Protectionism, political risk threaten euro zone economy revival
  • Global growth outlook shaky on trade protectionism fears
  • Japan economy seen growing moderately
  • China economic growth to slow slightly this year
  • Australian growth forecasts cut, resources to the rescue
  • Mexico braces for weak growth, high inflation
  • U.S. trade policy to drag on Canadian economic growth