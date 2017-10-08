Long EUR/GBP in summer markets - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura suggest that given the event risk of Friday’s US CPI, they prefer to trade the long EUR view via EUR/GBP where, on a relative output gap view, as they think it has further to run.

Key Quotes

“We’ve been more optimistic on GBP than most and the trade worked to begin with until the round of BoE inflation reports that discussed higher rates but ultimately disappointed. It would take a lot for the market to change its “Brexit bias”; even the sound of the UK accepting a transition period did little to turn the tide. The data picture remains mixed and so your view on the UK and GBP depends on which data you put weight on (a topic on lambda Mark Carney has touched on before). It’s not just a question of lambda (the trade-off between growth and inflation) but also the interpretation of the overall impact of higher inflation.”

“Enter long 31 October EUR/GBP 0.92/0.94 call spread