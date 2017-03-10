London's financial district wants Brexit transition deal by year-end - RTRS

Lord Mayor of London Andrew Parmley will tell the annual City Banquet on Wednesday evening, the City of London needs a watertight Brexit transition deal by the year-end for banks to plan ahead and avoid a “cliff edge” hurting the economy, Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

“But the idea must become reality, translated into a legal agreement before the end of the year.”

“The longer this is left, the more it damages all our futures – not only in the UK, but the economy right across the EU.”

“How can the UK’s most profitable industry be expected to programme its satnav without knowing the destination?”