London's financial district wants Brexit transition deal by year-end - RTRS

London's financial district wants Brexit transition deal by year-end - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Lord Mayor of London Andrew Parmley will tell the annual City Banquet on Wednesday evening, the City of London needs a watertight Brexit transition deal by the year-end for banks to plan ahead and avoid a “cliff edge” hurting the economy, Reuters reports.
Key Quotes:
“But the idea must become reality, translated into a legal agreement before the end of the year.”
“The longer this is left, the more it damages all our futures – not only in the UK, but the economy right across the EU.”
“How can the UK’s most profitable industry be expected to programme its satnav without knowing the destination?”