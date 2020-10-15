London may enter Tier Two lockdown from Friday night – Telegraph

Catherine Neilan of The Telegraph is reporting that London may enter a Tier Two lockdown from Friday night. That implies severe restrictions in one of the world's financial capitals.

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading well below 1.30.

Other factors weighing on GBP/USD are the lack of progress in Brexit talks and uncertainty about fiscal stimulus in the US. On EU-UK talks, Britain will not abandon the negotiating table, but little progress was made. In the US, the clock is ticking down toward the November 3 elections.

More EU leaders could hold emergency Brexit summit on November 15 and 16 – Telegraph