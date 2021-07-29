Lloyds Banking Group, followed yesterday’s positive numbers from Barclays with a similarly positive H1 update, recording statutory pre-tax profits of £2bn, for Q2, elevating profits in H1 to £3.9bn, well above expectations, as well as announcing the acquisition of savings and pensions firm Embark Group for £390m.
The bank also released another £333m from loan loss reserves, on top of the £323m in Q1 taking the total on H1 to £656m. the performance of the underlying business also saw improvements as net interest margin rose to 2.51%. In Q1 Lloyds said they expected NIM to be more than 245 basis points, up from 240 at the end of the previous quarter, so today’s upgrade to 250bps for the rest of the year is very welcome, although it’s still below last year’s 2.59%.
On the customer, side mortgages saw an increase of £7.5bn to £447.bn, for H1 while deposits also grew to £474.4bn, a rise of £23.7bn. In terms of the wider economy the loan book structure saw declines over the quarter in SME and corporate lending, suggesting that while consumers appear to be spending again, businesses are a little bit more reluctant to open the purse strings. Hopefully, that will change as infection rates fall further and the economy continues its reopening process.
This is probably where government policy could well play a part, however, that would need to assume the government has a clear plan in terms of business policy.
Evidence seen thus far would appear to suggest it doesn’t.
The bank also confirmed it would pay a 0.67p dividend, and though the bank saw a rise in costs the improvement seen in margins looks set to more than compensate as the bank upgraded its outlook for the year.
