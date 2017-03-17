Live Stream – Trump/Merkel joint press conference

US President, Donald Trump and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, met today for the first time. After leading a discussion with US and German business leaders they will hold a joint press conference, expected to start around 1:20 ET. (17:20 GMT).

How could affect DXY?

Trump and Merkel are likely to give a statement and then answers a few questions from journalists. The media does not necessarily ask about the meeting, so the QA session could be about anything. Usually, these kinds of meetings tend to have no impact on financial markets. Taking into account that is the first and that Trump’s policy details are still mostly unknown, there could be surprises that impact on the US dollar.

Since Trump was elected, equity prices in Wall Street rose. The US dollar also rallied but since January it lost strength and on Wednesday suffered the worst decline since Trump’s inauguration, following the Federal Reserve rate hike announcement.

About Donald J. Trump

He became the 45th President of the United States back on January 20. He released her fist budget proposal draft, with sharp increases in defense and homeland security spending and a significant reduction in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, foreign aid and the Department of Agriculture.

Donald Trump's first budget outline was presented yesterday

About Angela Merkel

She is the Chancellor of Germany, since November 2005. During the last years, she took a role as global leader, with important interventions in the refugee crisis and the European financial crisis. She will seek a fourth term, at the federal elections (September 24).