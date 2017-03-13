Live Stream - Today's House of Commons: Brexit Bill

The House of Commons will vote later today on the two amendments proposed by the House of Lords last week. In fact, the Upper House demands the UK to guarantee the rights of EU nationals after the UK leaves the bloc and it has also voted to give the Parliament a ‘meaningful’ say on the final UK-EU deal (if any at all).

In light of those events, the UK Government has recently urged the Commons to pass the Brexit bill unamended, in which case the bill should return to the Upper House later in the afternoon for discussion. If the Lords back the Commons’ decision, then PM Theresa May should see her way paved to trigger Article 50 and thus ‘formally’ commence the negotiations to withdraw from the European Union.