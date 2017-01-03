Live Stream – President Trump to address Congress

President Donald Trump will address congress today and the live stream will air on Youtube at 1pm Sydney time, 11 am in Tokyo, 2am GMT, and 9pm EST.

President Trump's address will take place in the House of Representatives and the specifics that markets are looking for from the Republican president are concise language of his aims to make good on promises to tackle tax reform, boost infrastructure spending and simplify regulations he said that have been harming business under the Obama administration.

Key Notes

More about Donald Trump

Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States and is currently serving his first 100 days of office. He has been one of the most controversial presidents of America and has indeed shaken up the FX space as a major driving force. Trump came to power without prior government or military experience and he is the first American president that came without prior political experience since Dwight D. Eisenhower.He has promised to reform the American economy with a protectionist system; this is a concern for globalism and world trade but deemed positive for the US economy and US dollar.