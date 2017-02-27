Live Stream – House of Lords votes Brexit bill

The House of Lords will vote on the Brexit bill later today. The debate is due to start at 1430h GMT.

What could happen?

Recent news coming from the UK cited PM Theresa May’s plans to exit the European Union and trigger Article 50 at some point in late March could face strong opposition from the House of Lords today.

According to recent news, the Lords could veto the initial Brexit bill, adding that there is support for a couple of amendments that could force the legislation to be changed and thus delay the whole process.

About the House of Lords

The House of Lords scrutinises bills that have been approved by the House of Commons. It regularly reviews and amends Bills from the Commons. While it is unable to prevent Bills passing into law, except in certain limited circumstances, it can delay Bills and force the Commons to reconsider their decisions. In this capacity, the House of Lords acts as a check on the House of Commons that is independent from the electoral process. Bills can be introduced into either the House of Lords or the House of Commons. Members of the Lords may also take on roles as government ministers.