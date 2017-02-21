Live Speech - Neel Kashkari in Golden Valley

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis shares remarks and takes audience questions with the Financial Planning Association of Minnesota from Golden Valley. Kashkari took office January 1, 2016, as the 13th president and chief executive officer of the Ninth District Federal Reserve Bank, at Minneapolis. In 2017, he serves as a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.

About Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve System is the central bank of the United States. Congress created the Federal Reserve through a law passed in 1913, charging it with a responsibility to foster a sound banking system and a healthy economy. This broad mission remains today for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and the 11 other Federal Reserve Banks, each serving a specific region of the country.