Live: President Trump signs the U.S.-Japan trade agreement & U.S.-Japan digital trade agreement

President Trump is signing two U.S.-Japan trade agreements in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

Trump is sealing those deals with Japan on the same week that US and Chinese trade negotiators are set to resume high-level trade talks seeking a sweeping deal that addresses issues including trade deficits, intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers. However, the sentiment is poor on this front and we have already heard that the tougher negotiations will not take place until next year.

Live stream of US/Japan Trade Agreement signing