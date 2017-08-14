Libya’s crude supply disrupted - BBG

Bloomberg quoted a person familiar with the matter on Monday, Libya’s biggest oil field cut output is expected to cut output by more than 30% amid security threats, while Zueitina terminal ceased loadings on Saturday.

Key Details via BBG:

‘Workers were being kept from certain areas for their own safety after two company vehicles were stolen at gunpoint,” the source said.

According to Merhi Abridan, head of the worker’s union, Zueitina port ceased loading on Saturday after employees demanded better working conditions,

Zueitina exports an average of six crude cargoes a month, each 600,000 to 630,000 barrels, according to Abridan, the union head.