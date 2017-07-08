Libya's biggest oil field Sharara is said to halt after protest - RTRS

Libya's biggest oil field Sharara is said to halt after protest - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reported earlier today that Libya's 270,000 bpd Sharara oil field faces gradual shutdown after the control room was forced to close.
An engineer at the field reported this late on Sunday. Sharara oil field is in a northern city of Zawiya
The engineer said, “Due to the closure of the control room, oil in the pipes leading from Sharara to Zawiya would be returned to the field and production would be shut down gradually as empty storage tanks were filled.”
Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks seem to have limited impact from the above-mentioned headlines.
