Libya: Waha's oil production may come to a halt

Libya: Waha's oil production may come to a haltBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to Jadalla Alaokali, a board member at National Oil Corp., the output from Waha Oil Co. continues to be reduced and may reach a complete halt within hours.
More headlines (via Bloomberg)
- Waha is venture between state producer and foreign partners
- Libya’s total crude output remains stable at 671,000 barrels a day
- Increases in production from other companies, including Arabian Gulf Oil Co., have countered the decline from Waha’s fields
- Oil output in Libya rose to about 700,000 barrels a day in February from 260,000 a day in August