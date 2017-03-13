"Libya oil output said to drop" by about 80,000 bpd over past 10 days – BBG

Bloomberg quoted a person familiar with the matter over the weekend, citing that the Libyan oil output is said to have dropped by about 80,000 bpd over past 10 days.

Key Headlines:

Clashes among rival armed groups over the last 10 days led to the closure of some of the country's biggest oil export terminals

Forcing a number of fields to halt production

Output fell by about 80,000 bpd to 620, 000 barrels since fighting broke out among armed groups began on March 3