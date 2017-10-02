Liberal Democrats want to put the government’s Brexit deal to a referendum

News flashing on the wires, via Livesquawk, reports that UK's Liberal Democrats are seeking to amend Brexit bill in the House of Lords and want to put the government Brexit deal to a referendum.



Additional headlines:

• Looking to detail two amendments to the Brexit bill

• Want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure and touched a fresh session low near 1.2440 region.