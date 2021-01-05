LI Stock Price: Hits 2021 in cruise control as electric vehicle sector rebounds to start the year

- NASDAQ:LI surges 12.59% during the first trading session of 2021.
- Li Auto reports a new monthly and yearly sales records for 2020.
- Li opens seven new retail locations in China in the month of December.
NASDAQ:LI paced the electric vehicle sector to begin the year as strong sales numbers from all of the major brands helped overcome what was a shaky end to 2020. On the first trading session of 2021, Li gained 12.59% and closed the day at $32.46, just below the stock’s 50-day moving average. Like many Chinese electric vehicle stocks, Li had taken a hit from the allegations of fraud against Kandi (NASDAQ:KNDI). Investors were once again reminded of the risks in investing in international companies that may not incorporate the same regulations on book-keeping as in America.
Like many of its rivals, Li posted phenomenal vehicle delivery numbers in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as throughout the rest of the year. The quarterly vehicle deliveries came in at 14,464, bringing the total for the year up to 32,624. Incredibly, Li showed an impressive quarter-over-quarter increase into the fourth quarter, which saw nearly 45% of the total vehicles sold during the year. The figures put up by Li were more than both NIO (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), which are generally thought of as the industry leaders in China.
Li Auto stock price news
Li also opened seven new retail locations in China during the month of December which expanded its presence in the country to 41 different cities. While NIO and XPeng are usually the names investors see as synonymous with the electric vehicle revolution happening in China, Li is quietly going about its business and leading the way with its uber-popular Li ONE SUV.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level
Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal. The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).