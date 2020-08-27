Li Auto Inc. stock price corrects lower after 28% surge, holds onto impressive weekly gains

- NASDAQ:LI rose more than 28% on Wednesday after two US banks initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings.
- Goldman Sachs analyst gave a "conviction buy” rating to the stock with a target.
- Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley had initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating.
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) stock continued to move strongly in the first three days of the week after two US banks, Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley, initiated coverage on it with bullish ratings. LI soared 28.25% on Wednesday and reached a peak of $24.48. However, LI stock was trading more than 6% down in early trade on Thursday, giving the halt to three days rally. Still, the stock holds onto an impressive 46% gain this week.
The company (known as Li Xiang), is a manufacturer of Chinese premium electric SUVs.
LI stock news
Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang had in its research note gave Li Auto a "conviction buy," initiated the coverage on it with a buy rating and set a price target of $20.60. The stock is already trading above this price.
As per the analyst Fang, LI is differentiating itself from its other Chinese competitors with "compelling" consumer experiences. The company’s Li One SUV, which was introduced in November 2019, is considered to be "the first step in a larger innovation plan" which could move the stock significantly higher going forward. As per Fang’s estimation, LI sales are projected to rise from the level of about 30,000 vehicles in 2020 to 445,000 vehicles in 2025. This will be driven by a differentiated platform in which the company will be including an on-board gasoline-fueled generator on its SUV for recharging the battery. This is a similar platform that of General Motors' original Chevrolet Volt. In China, currently, high-speed chargers are rare. This differentiator will, therefore, provide a competitive edge to LI.
On Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsaio had also initiated coverage on LI stock with an overweight rating and a $20 price target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains as Powell moderates message
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18 after a roundtrip toward 1.19. Fed Chair Powell announced a shift toward allowing inflation to overshoot but clarified it would be moderate.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 as Powell cools message
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 off the highs as Fed Chair Powell said the bank's policy shift would allow only a moderate overshoot of inflation.
XAU/USD reverses sharply from weekly highs, falls to $1910
Gold prices are down for the day after a wild ride following the Federal Reserve updates to its statement on goals and monetary policy strategy. Initially, XAU/USD jumped to $1,976/oz hitting the highest level in a week but it then pulled back falling to as low as $1,909.
BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour
Bitcoin price is currently around $11,360 after a failed attempt by the bulls to climb above $11,600 following some positive comments from Jerome Powell.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.