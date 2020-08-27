Li Auto Inc. stock price corrects lower after 28% surge, holds onto impressive weekly gains

NASDAQ:LI rose more than 28% on Wednesday after two US banks initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings.

Goldman Sachs analyst gave a "conviction buy” rating to the stock with a target.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley had initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) stock continued to move strongly in the first three days of the week after two US banks, Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley, initiated coverage on it with bullish ratings. LI soared 28.25% on Wednesday and reached a peak of $24.48. However, LI stock was trading more than 6% down in early trade on Thursday, giving the halt to three days rally. Still, the stock holds onto an impressive 46% gain this week.

The company (known as Li Xiang), is a manufacturer of Chinese premium electric SUVs.

LI stock news

Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang had in its research note gave Li Auto a "conviction buy," initiated the coverage on it with a buy rating and set a price target of $20.60. The stock is already trading above this price.

As per the analyst Fang, LI is differentiating itself from its other Chinese competitors with "compelling" consumer experiences. The company’s Li One SUV, which was introduced in November 2019, is considered to be "the first step in a larger innovation plan" which could move the stock significantly higher going forward. As per Fang’s estimation, LI sales are projected to rise from the level of about 30,000 vehicles in 2020 to 445,000 vehicles in 2025. This will be driven by a differentiated platform in which the company will be including an on-board gasoline-fueled generator on its SUV for recharging the battery. This is a similar platform that of General Motors' original Chevrolet Volt. In China, currently, high-speed chargers are rare. This differentiator will, therefore, provide a competitive edge to LI.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsaio had also initiated coverage on LI stock with an overweight rating and a $20 price target.