LGIH Stock Price and News: LGI Homes Inc adds 1.05% as home-buying stays strong during the pandemic

NASDAQ:LGIH extends its gains on Wednesday alongside the NASDAQ rebound.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased home-buying as companies shift to work from home.

A Joe Biden administration could further boost home-buying in America.

NASDAQ:LGIH added to its recent rally as the stock gained 1.05% on Wednesday to close the trading session at $114.14 amidst a broader market rebound from Tuesday. It has been a tumultuous week for LGI Homes as the stock peaked at $124 as of last Thursday but subsequently dropped all the way down to $104 by Tuesday, before a 7% rally throughout the day has brought shares back to its current price level.

A tailwind from the COVID-19 situation has been the shift in company policies to allow their staff to work from home during the quarantine. An estimated 40% of workers will be able to move to permanent labour from home basis, which has resulted in a migration from big cities out into suburbs where larger housing accommodations for a cheaper price tag can be had. This has benefited LGI Homes who specialize in building stand-alone houses and housing developments, most often found in suburban areas. The Texas-based house developer recently reported an increase in sales revenue, home closings, earnings per share and adjusted gross margin, year-over-year from 2019, despite the ongoing pandemic.

LGIH Stock News

Several other factors have contributed to home-building companies thriving during the pandemic including low-interest rates as well as a desire to move away from cities with higher population density. US president-elect Joe Biden and his Democratic administration could further increase demand for new houses as he has pledged a tax credit of up to $15,000 for families who are buying their first homes. Considering all of these factors, it seems LGI Homes and the housing development industry in general could continue to do well heading into 2021.