Leveraged funds were net buyers of USD for the second week - ANZ

The Australian and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) analysts offer their take on the fx positioning data for the week ending 16 July 2019.
Key Quotes:
“Leveraged funds were net buyers of USD for the second week, though it was mixed across different currencies. There was no obvious theme to the positioning changes during the week. JPY saw the largest selling, while CAD recorded the biggest net buying with funds turning overall net long in the Loonie.
Demand for commodity currencies was strong from the real money side. Asset managers increased their overall net long CAD position to a new record high, while also reducing their short exposures in AUD and NZD.
The USD has been oscillating as market participants reacted to comments from Fed officials. With a July rate cut priced in, near-term positioning will hinge on expectations of further cuts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stuck in a range, the odds of an aggressive Fed rate cut drop
EUR/USD continues to trade a narrow range amid falling odds of an aggressive easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month. The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, but send out a strong dovish message later this week
GBP/USD remains modestly flat as Brexit optimism confronts UK-Iran tension
While optimism surrounding the Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to start the week on a positive note, geopolitical tensions between the UK and Iran tamed the quote’s upside as it trades near 1.2500 ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 108.00 amid risk-off in Asian equities
Having failed to sustain the early gains above the 108 handle, USD/JPY consolidates in a tight range just below the last amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and Abe's victory. Escalating Gulf tensions and a likely smaller Fed rate cut weigh down on the sentiment.
Gold: Bounces off 23.6% Fibo. towards $1436.50/37 supply zone
Gold is again being bought as it reverses from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-July advances to $1,427 by early Monday. The yellow metal now runs towards $1,436.50/37 horizontal resistance comprising early-month tops.
Weekly outlook: UK parliament, ECB meeting, germany and US data
The result of conservative party’s election of UK parliament will have been announced by Tuesday night. Boris Johnson is expected to be the new PM. The European central bank meeting on Thursday. The interest rate is expected to maintain at zero percent.