Leveraged Funds net long NZD and CAD positioning rose - Nomura

Research Analysts at Nomura elaborate on the FX positioning index heading into a new week, analyzing data from the CFTC COT report.

Key Quotes:

NZD: According to IMM data for the week ended 7 February, leveraged funds’ net long NZD continued to rise (to 56% vs. 46% last week). This is the highest level of NZD positioning since December 2016. On the other hand, asset managers’ net short positioning remained flat on the week at 80%.

CAD: Leveraged funds’ net long positioning in CAD continued to increase for the third consecutive week (to 26% vs. 17% last week). This the highest level of net long positioning since May 2016. Meanwhile, asset managers’ net long positioning in CAD rose on the week as well to 70% vs. 60% last week.