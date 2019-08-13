Politico reports the latest Brexit-related update, citing that “the legal bid to prevent Boris Johnson from suspending parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit will have a full hearing on 6 September.”
The GBP/USD pair trades modestly flat near 1.2070 levels, paying little heed to the article, as markets digest the latest UK jobs data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1200 on disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey plunged to -44.1 points, below expectations. The US dollar is gaining ground on a risk-averse mood.
GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but still down on the day. UK wages beat expectations by rising by 3.9% when excluding bonuses but the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly. Brexit concerns weigh.
USD/JPY: Bears gearing up for a break below 105.00 amid risk-off
The USD/JPY bears are seen making another attempt towards the 105 handle, as risk-off sentiment dominates the European trading amid global slowdown fears and Hong Kong protests among other global concerns.
Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety
Gold (futures on Conex) extends its bullish momentum into a second straight day on Tuesday, having found a strong support near $ 1500 mark a day before.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.