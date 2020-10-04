Leak reveals possible harsher three-tier COVID-19 plan for England – The Guardian

The Guardian came out with the news, while relying on a leaked government paper, indicating further hardships for the English residents due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
On the initial site, the document suggests closure of pubs and a ban on all social contact outside of household groups, per news.
The details, however, are stricter and indicate three-tier plans like a traffic-light-style. The news also says that tougher measures that could be imposed by the government locally or nationally if COVID cases are not brought under control.
Even so, anonymous government sources, cited by the piece, said the measures in the draft document, particularly those under alert level 3, had not been finalized and the document still needed to be approved by ministers in the COVID-operations committee and by the prime minister.
Earlier during Asia, Labor Press quoted Jonathan Ashworth MP, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary as saying, “Matt Hancock should come to the House of Commons on Monday to explain what on earth has happened, what impact it has had on our ability to contain this virus and what he plans to do to fix test and trace.”
It should be noted that the latest virus update from the UK, per Reuters, suggest a jump of 22,961 cases due to the technical glitch citing earlier miss in transferring over 15,000 cases.
FX implications
As the trade-negative updates joining hands with US President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection, the market remains risk-off and favors the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. As a result, GBP/USD remains on the backfoot around 1.2920 following the news.
