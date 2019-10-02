Leading German institutes cut GDP growth forecasts

According to Reuters, Germany’s leading economic institutes downgraded their growth forecasts for Europe’s powerhouse for this year and next, in response to weaker global manufacturing slowdown amid a trade war.

Now expect the German economy to grow by 0.5% this year and 1.1% in 2020. This compared with their April estimates of 0.8% and 1.8% respectively.

An economic crisis with a pronounced underutilization of the German economy is ... not in sight, although the cyclical downside risks are currently high.

For 2021, the institutes predict a mild recovery with an economic expansion of 1.4%.